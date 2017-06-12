The Top 10 Signs A Guy Isn’t Interested In You Anymore

You’re here because you want to know how to tell when a guy is no longer interested in you.

Maybe you’ve been flirting with a guy for a while and know that he likes you, but all of a sudden he’s giving you the cold shoulder and it doesn’t feel like he’s interested anymore.

Maybe you’ve been casually seeing him but it feels like he might be avoiding you and you’re not sure whether he’s still interested.

more: These Signs Mean He’s Not That Interested… Find Out How He Feels Now

Maybe you know for a fact that he was into you, but now he’s acting distant and you’re wondering what changed and whether he still even likes you anymore.

It can be an awful feeling to think that someone you thought was interested in you is no longer interested.

What happened? Why did they lose interest in you? Did you do something wrong? Are they done with you completely?

I know how awful that can feel, which is why I’m here to help you.

This article will give you the biggest signs a guy has lost interest in you, so that you know exactly what his feelings are for you and can figure out what to do next.

more: Top Signs He Does Not Like You

Take The Quiz: Does He Like You?

Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Does He Like You” Quiz right now and find out once and for all if he likes you…

The Biggest Signs A Guy Isn’t Interested In You Anymore

He stops texting and calling you. He stops trying to hang out one on one with you. He doesn’t flirt with you anymore. He flakes on you way more often. He flirts with other women in front of you. His body language changes around you. He doesn’t pay attention to you like he used to. Your instincts are telling you he’s no longer interested. You always have to text and call him first. He doesn’t get jealous if you mention seeing someone else.

1. He Stops Texting And Calling You

This is the big one – the numerouno biggest sign that a guy isn’t interested in you anymore.

If he’s interested in you, he’s going to want to talk to you. He’s going to take any excuse he can find to call you, or text you, or otherwise have a conversation with you.

more: Signs He’s Really Not That Into You

Why? Because when a guy likes you it feels good to him to talk to you. He craves it, and wants to do it more.

Obviously, if he’s in the middle of a huge stressful thing, like finals, or a massive project at work, or something going wrong in his family, then it makes sense why he might go incommunicado for a while and stop texting.

But if he’s not going through anything big that you know of and he’s pretty much stopped calling or texting you, that’s a big sign he’s no longer interested.

2. He Stops Trying To Hang Out One On One With You

If a guy likes you, he’s going to want to spend time alone with you.

Come on. That’s a pretty obvious sign.

Spending time alone is a great way to get to know each other better and increase the intimacy between you.

more: 9 Guaranteed Signs He’ll Never Commit To You

So if he completely stops trying to hang out with you one on one, that’s a bad sign. It means he no longer feels a drive to spend time alone with you, which is a huge indicator that he’s no longer interested.

3. He Doesn’t Flirt With You Anymore

If a guy is flirting with you, it’s a pretty good bet he’s interested.

Obviously, it’s not a 100% sure thing – some guys just flirt with everyone they meet, and it doesn’t mean anything special.

But if you know that he doesn’t necessarily flirt with just anyone, and he used to flirt with you but now he’s stopped, that’s a bad sign for your future together.

4. He Flakes On You Way More Often

When a guy likes you, he deeply cares what you think of him. Especially if you’re not officially dating or if you haven’t “gotten together” yet.

more: 5 Signs He’s Not That Into You

He’s going to go out of his way to avoid doing anything that he knows might upset you or make you disinterested in seeing him.

And everybody knows how annoying it is to get flaked on.

A guy who likes you is going to try really hard not to flake on you, and if he does, he’s going to have a really good reason for it.

But if he’s started flaking on you way more often, without having a really good reason to break the plans, it’s a sign that he’s not interested in pursuing you anymore.

more: If A Guy Doesn’t Call Does That Mean He’s Not Into You?

5. He Flirts With Other Women In Front Of You

Most guys, if they’re interested in a woman, will go out of their way not to flirt with any other women in front of her.

They don’t want to risk pissing her off and making her uninterested in dating them, so they avoid making it look like they’re interested in anyone else.

If he’s openly flirting with other women in front of you, or worse, asking your advice and talking to you about other women he likes, it’s a really bad sign for whether he’s still interested in you.

It’s important to note that some guys will actually flirt with other women in front of the woman they’re interested in in order to try to make her jealous.

more: Exactly How To Know If A Guy Likes You

That’s why this sign isn’t 100% foolproof – because he could be just trying to make you jealous (but in my experience, most guys don’t try something like that).

So take this sign in conjunction with other signs to figure out the truth.

6. His Body Language Changes Around You

When a guy likes you, he might not say so directly, but his body language will.

He’ll lean towards you to build intimacy, face his body towards you in group situations, and find reasons to touch your shoulder or arm (like when he makes you laugh).

It’s easy to miss these cues but you’ll definitely notice them subconsciously – they’re a big part of the reason why you think he likes you in the first place.

more: Did I Lose My Chance With This Guy?

However, you’ll definitely notice if his body language was telling you one thing before, and has changed since then.

If his body language has changed in a big way towards you, and he’s no longer sitting close to you, or touching you, or looking like he feels comfortable when he’s close to you – it’s a big sign that his feelings for you have changed as well.

7. He Doesn’t Pay Attention Like He Used To

Guys who like you are going to generally be present when they’re with you.

After all, if he likes you then you’re important to him, and he’s going to really listen when you talk to him, and remember when you tell him things.

more: The #1 Reason Men Lose Interest

Every guy is different, and some guys are more forgetful than others – so it’s possible that it doesn’t mean he’s no longer interested if he’s not really paying attention.

That’s why it’s important to compare how he’s acting now to how he used to act.

If he used to be super attentive to you and now doesn’t really pay attention at all, it’s a huge sign that he doesn’t like you in the way that he used to.

8. Your Instincts Are Telling You He’s Not Interested

Let’s be honest – your gut is going to give you the best answer to this question.

After all, your gut knows all the facts and everything about the situation. It’s much more well informed than anything you’d read online, because it’s YOU making the call.

more: 10 Signs He’s Not Interested In You Anymore

So if your gut is telling you that his feelings towards you have changed, it’s probably right.

The best way to tell what your instincts are telling you is to clear your mind, relax, and ask yourself whether you think he’s lost interest.

Before you think about the answer in your mind, your gut will answer for you – either dropping in dread or lifting up in hope.

Be honest with yourself, and listen to your gut. It’s usually right.

9. You Always Have To Text And Call Him First

If he’s always initiating the texting and calling with you, it’s a huge sign he’s interested.

more: 21 Actions That Show He’s Not Interested Anymore

And if you’re always the one who has to text and call him first, it’s a big sign that he’s not.

The best way to figure out whether he’s interested or not is to compare his behavior now to how he was before.

Did he initiate texts and calls with you a lot before and then gradually stop over time?

If that’s the case – it’s a big sign that he’s not really interested in you anymore.

10. He Doesn’t Get Jealous If You Mention Seeing Someone Else

First off, it’s important to note that trying to make him jealous isn’t a good plan if you want him to be interested in you. He’ll feel like you’re trying to manipulate him, and it’ll turn him off.

That being said, if he doesn’t get jealous at all if you go on a date with a different guy, or flirt with someone else, it’s a big sign he’s not interested.

more: How To Tell If He’s No Longer Interested In You Or A Relationship

If he’s not invested at all and doesn’t care that he might lose you to someone else, that says a lot about whether he wants to be with you or not.

Some guys don’t really get jealous – but almost every guy will react if they think they’re going to lose a woman they’re interested in.

So if he doesn’t get jealous – not even a little bit – it’s a huge sign he’s not interested in you anymore.

I hope this article helped you figure out if he’s not interested in you anymore. Before you decide what to do next, you need to know about the 2 pivotal moments in any relationship that determine if you get to live happily ever after or he leaves you so pay attention to this next step because it’s vitally important: At some point he will ask himself is this the woman I should commit to for the long term? The answer to that will determine the fate of your relationship: Do you know how men determine if a woman is girlfriend material (the type of woman he commits himself to) or if he sees you as just a fling? If not you need to read this next: The #1 Thing Men Desire In A Woman… The second problem will undermine whatever relationship you have if it’s allowed to fester and destroy your relationship from the inside, so read this right now or risk your relationship because at some point he starts to lose interest. He doesn’t call you back or he becomes emotionally closed off. He seems like he’s losing interest or pulling away – do you know what to do? If not you’re putting your relationship and the future of your love life in great danger, read this now or risk losing him forever: If He’s Pulling Away, Do This…

Want to find out if he really likes you? Click here to take our quick (and shockingly accurate) “Does He Like You” Quiz right now and find out once and for all if he likes you…

Take The Quiz: Does He Like You?